QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $175.86, but opened at $167.84. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $167.75, with a volume of 2,719,301 shares changing hands.

The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

