QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $165.40 and last traded at $168.24. 7,467,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,702,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.86.

The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

