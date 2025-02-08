Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.50.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of PWR opened at $312.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $205.82 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

