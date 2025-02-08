Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.35 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.