Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.35 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
