Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:CRR

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.41). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.