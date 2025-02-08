Raymond James Has Bullish Estimate for New Gold Q4 Earnings

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.41.

NGD stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of New Gold by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,877,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,764 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

