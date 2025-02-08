Raymond James Issues Optimistic Estimate for AEM Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 112,712 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.