Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:AEM Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$140.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$142.89.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total value of C$2,174,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,616 shares of company stock worth $13,256,431. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

