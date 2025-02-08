Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Shares Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $147.48 and last traded at $145.27. Approximately 208,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 493,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.07.

The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

