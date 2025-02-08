Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $834.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $762.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $710.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $913.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

