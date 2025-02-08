Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.31.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $48,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,791.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $11,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

