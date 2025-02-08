Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLNO Q4 Earnings

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of -1.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($1.22).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 665,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 594,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 51,189 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,178,252.56. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $108,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,618.90. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

