Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Q4 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 49.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of IAG opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,894,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 58.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,384,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 3,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,636,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 2,839,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
