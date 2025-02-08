Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $5,944,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $714.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $725.01.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.83.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $652,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,329.64. This trade represents a 47.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

