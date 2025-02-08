Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Completes Merger with Crown Laboratories

Get alerts:

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, recently completed a significant merger transaction with Crown Laboratories, Inc. The completion of this merger marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history and sets the stage for new opportunities and growth.

The merger began with the signing of the Agreement and Plan of Merger on December 7, 2024, and progressed through various important steps until the finalization on February 6, 2025. As detailed in the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Revance Therapeutics, the transaction involved multiple supplemental agreements, tender offers, and regulatory notifications.

One of the key elements of this merger was the shift in the convertible terms of Revance Therapeutics’ 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027. Post-merger, these notes can no longer be converted into common stock but can instead be exchanged for units of Reference Property, with each unit comprising $3.65 in cash.

Furthermore, the transaction involved Crown Laboratories acquiring all outstanding shares of Revance Therapeutics, excluding certain exempt shares, at a price of $3.65 per share in cash. The offer was well received, with approximately 82% of the company’s outstanding shares being tendered and accepted for payment by Merger Sub, an affiliate of Crown Laboratories.

Following the completion of the offer, the merger progressed under the terms outlined in the Agreement and Plan of Merger. This resulted in Revance becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Laboratories. The completion of this transaction triggered fundamental changes in financial obligations outlined in the Indenture, providing holders of 2027 Convertible Notes with specific rights and options.

In line with the merger, Revance notified The Nasdaq Global Select Market and requested the delisting of its shares. The trading of shares was suspended post-closure of the transaction, and Revance intends to terminate its registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Furthermore, with the change in control due to the merger, there were significant departures and appointments within the company’s leadership. Directors and officers were restructured, aligning with the terms of the merger agreement. Additionally, Revance’s certificate of incorporation and bylaws underwent amendments and restatements in line with the merger.

The completion of the merger was officially announced by Crown Laboratories, solidifying its strategic expansion into the aesthetics and skincare market. Crown aims to leverage Revance’s innovative offerings to bolster its position as a leading player in the industry.

Overall, the successful merger between Revance Therapeutics and Crown Laboratories marks a transformative event for both companies, paving the way for synergies and growth in the aesthetics and skincare sector.

For more information on the merger and the companies involved, interested parties can refer to the official documentation filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

