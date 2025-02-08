Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

