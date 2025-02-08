Reviewing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group N/A 11.97% 0.65% DNB Bank ASA 19.22% 14.70% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $14.44 billion 3.10 $5.77 billion $1.32 8.43 DNB Bank ASA $17.13 billion 1.83 $3.74 billion $2.54 8.29

This table compares NatWest Group and DNB Bank ASA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NatWest Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DNB Bank ASA. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NatWest Group and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 DNB Bank ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NatWest Group pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NatWest Group beats DNB Bank ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides overdraft facilities; leasing services; factoring, supply chain, and receivable purchase financing services; bank guarantee, secure trading, documentary collection, and letter of credit services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, equity and debt capital market, shares and securities, mutual funds and trading, and bonds and commodities; and private financing, as well as equity trading, foreign exchange, interest rates, and risk advisory services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, working capital, trade finance, auto lease and equipment financing, and corporate finance services, as well as act as an estate agents. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.