Reviewing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Epsilon Energy pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Epsilon Energy and EQT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $31.15 million 4.23 $6.95 million $0.25 24.12 EQT $6.91 billion 4.41 $1.74 billion $0.84 60.84

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 16.97% 5.31% 4.30% EQT 5.52% 3.74% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Epsilon Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 EQT 0 7 11 0 2.61

Epsilon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. EQT has a consensus price target of $49.94, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Epsilon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Epsilon Energy is more favorable than EQT.

Summary

EQT beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

