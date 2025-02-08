Reviewing REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) and Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Keyuan Petrochemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 10.07% 11.05% 9.90% Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for REX American Resources and Keyuan Petrochemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

REX American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.21%. Given REX American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

88.1% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Keyuan Petrochemicals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $833.38 million 0.85 $60.94 million $3.82 10.57 Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

