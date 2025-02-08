Reviewing SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stevanato Group and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

This table compares Stevanato Group and SI-BONE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.17 billion 5.69 $157.62 million €0.47 ($0.48) 46.94 SI-BONE $157.04 million 4.56 -$43.34 million ($0.92) -18.57

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 10.47% 9.86% 5.79% SI-BONE -23.82% -22.51% -16.53%

Summary

Stevanato Group beats SI-BONE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

