Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 78049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. This trade represents a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

