Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XYL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XYL opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. Xylem has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xylem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Xylem by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

