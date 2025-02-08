Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

