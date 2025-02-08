Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.24. Approximately 6,004,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,027,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

