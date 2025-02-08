Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROK opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.01. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $304.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $390,691.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,286.99. This trade represents a 55.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,037. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

