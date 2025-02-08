Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

Rollins stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.