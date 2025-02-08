Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

