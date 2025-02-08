Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,331,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $282,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 147,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

