SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Comparison

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 SBA Communications 0 4 9 2 2.87

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $252.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.58%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $50.02 million 4.63 $2.92 million $0.14 115.86 SBA Communications $2.71 billion 8.16 $501.81 million $6.34 32.46

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and SBA Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. SBA Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59% SBA Communications 25.76% -13.13% 6.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

