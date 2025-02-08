Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ITW

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.24 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
