Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Outlook for Alphabet Q1 Earnings

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 148,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 58,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.