SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $877,277.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,613.38. This trade represents a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

LH stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

