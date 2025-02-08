SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,062.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $408.41 million, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

