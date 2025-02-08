Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.2 %

SLAB stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

