Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

