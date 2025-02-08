Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.19. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $139.25 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 935,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.