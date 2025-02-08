SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.10% from the company’s previous close.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

SiTime Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.80. SiTime has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $268.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.39.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 53.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $3,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,474.25. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $210,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,911.84. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,934 shares of company stock worth $5,206,598 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 8,460.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in SiTime by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.