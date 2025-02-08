SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 9.3% Following Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.39 and last traded at $202.33. Approximately 38,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 211,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.99.

Specifically, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.99 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.80.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 67.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8,460.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

