Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $62.01 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 4694527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.08.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

