Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 3,468 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

