Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $213,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,176,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,112,204. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $32,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,082.88. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,184 shares of company stock worth $4,968,189 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after purchasing an additional 575,324 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,245,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
