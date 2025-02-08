Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap
Snap Trading Up 2.0 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $397,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,064 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,654.88. The trade was a 6.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,140.64. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,184 shares of company stock worth $4,968,189. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Snap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.