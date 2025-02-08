Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 668257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

