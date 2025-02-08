Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Up 10% After Strong Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.69. 502,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,931,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sonos by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sonos by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

