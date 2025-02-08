Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.30). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 1.63% of Sotherly Hotels worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

