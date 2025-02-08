Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.30). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.