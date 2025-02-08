Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,251 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 115,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 356,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
ARKK opened at $62.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
