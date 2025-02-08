Spire Wealth Management Has $177,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21,326.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Trading Down 1.6 %

Ball stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

