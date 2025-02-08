Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $139.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

