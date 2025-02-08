Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of UPRO stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $100.06.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
