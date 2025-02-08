Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,031 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.